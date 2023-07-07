News you can trust since 1882
East Riding council appeals for information about man involved with Bridlington dog incidents

East Riding council are appealing for information about a man suspected to be involved in two dog incidents in Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has released an image of a man they wish to identify in relation to suspected breaches of dog control laws in Bridlington.

The dog warden team would like to speak to the pictured man following two alleged incidents on Bridlington South Beach, on Wednesday, May 10, and Friday, May 19.

Anyone who can help identify the person pictured and/or their address is asked to email the council’s dog warden team at [email protected] or call (01482) 396360.

East Riding Council has released an image of a man they wish to identify in relation to Bridlington dog incidents.
