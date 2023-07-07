East Riding of Yorkshire Council has released an image of a man they wish to identify in relation to suspected breaches of dog control laws in Bridlington.

The dog warden team would like to speak to the pictured man following two alleged incidents on Bridlington South Beach, on Wednesday, May 10, and Friday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help identify the person pictured and/or their address is asked to email the council’s dog warden team at [email protected] or call (01482) 396360.