East Riding council appeals for information about man involved with Bridlington dog incidents
East Riding council are appealing for information about a man suspected to be involved in two dog incidents in Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has released an image of a man they wish to identify in relation to suspected breaches of dog control laws in Bridlington.
The dog warden team would like to speak to the pictured man following two alleged incidents on Bridlington South Beach, on Wednesday, May 10, and Friday, May 19.
Anyone who can help identify the person pictured and/or their address is asked to email the council’s dog warden team at [email protected] or call (01482) 396360.