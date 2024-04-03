East Riding of Yorkshire Council has published the update to the business plan for 2024, their priorities are growing the economy, valuing the environment, empowering and supporting communities, protecting the vulnerable and helping children and young people achieve.

The update focuses on five council priority areas, each of which has a 2024 priority action set by the cabinet:

Growing the economy – to deliver a level 3 mayoral combined authority for Hull and East Yorkshire

Priorities are reviewed each year and set the framework for how the council works to create and deliver a safe and thriving place to live, work and visit, centred on strong and empowered communities.

Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Leader said: “Growing our economy is at the heart of our plans. A strong economy plays a big role in our health and wellbeing and quality of life. We are committed to improving skills, connections, digital technologies and networks which attract new investment and drive business growth to provide good jobs.

"We continue to strengthen our sustainable tourism and cultural offer and make the most of our vibrant towns and communities which make up our rural and coastal economies. The devolution deal for the East Riding and Hull will help us to realise these ambitions.

“We will tackle climate change, protecting our heritage and countryside whilst developing our built infrastructure. We will help homes and communities to be more resilient to climate change and be a force that accelerates the region’s transition to a sustainable economy.

“We have a strong commitment, working with others, such as community and voluntary groups and town and parish councils, to invest in community assets and engage with communities on what matters most to them.“Protecting vulnerable adults and supporting people in times of need runs throughout all our work. Our strategies for adult social care set out our approaches to make the most of our resources.“Supporting and inspiring children, including those with special educational needs and those who are vulnerable, including our care leavers, to reach their potential is a priority for us.

"We have an ambition for all our children and young people to have the chance to live and be educated in the East Riding. We are taking action to reduce the use of out of county specialist placements by improving and expanding our local provision.

“We will continue to work hard to deliver our priorities and maintain the quality of life we value in our East Riding.”