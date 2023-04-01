Open to voluntary and community groups, as well as town and parish councils in the East Riding, the Do it for East Yorkshire community grant can award between £1,500 and £5,000 per group.

Previous applicants can reapply for different activity if their projects have been fully completed.

The grant was originally intended to help organise COVID recovery activity, but more recently has been used by town and parish councils and community organisations to set up welcome places during the cost-of-living crisis.

The additional funding was approved by East Riding of Yorkshire Council's cabinet after hearing just how successful the grant had been.

Helena Moss, interim regeneration and funding manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "The Do it for East Yorkshire community grant has done a brilliant job in addressing isolation, working within communities to help connect new groups of people.

"It's a brilliant grant that is helping to fund some amazing work throughout our county."

The grant has, so far, had 177 successful applications.

These grants have been used for various activities and events including Leven Festival, the Beeford in Bloom project and the Hornsea Biker event.

A midterm social value report was carried out in September 2022; the report shows that the fund had delivered £12.69 for every pound spent of social value.

The following groups can apply for the grant:

Voluntary and community groups who have a set of rules and a bank account with at least two unconnected people to approve all transactions and withdrawals.

Registered charities

Charitable incorporated organisations (CIO)

Not-for-profit companies

Community interest company (CIC)

Community benefit societies

Town or parish councils

Schools where they are providing a community activity

Youth groups

The Do it for East Yorkshire community grant is available for applications from March 24, until the funding has been fully committed.

For more information and guidance on the scheme, visit www.doitforeastyorkshire.co.uk or contact the Local GrowthTeam via [email protected]

