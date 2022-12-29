The council’s children and young people’s safeguarding and support service is inviting applications for a share of £40,000 to help voluntary youth organisations who provide diversionary positive activity.

The 2023 Positive Activity Grant (PAG) will award three different bands of funding ranging from £2,000, £5,000 and £10,000 for organisations aiding vulnerable young people in the district.

The three bands for grants are:

From youth sports teams to community centres, many different organisations have won the Positive Activities Grant.

Band A: One £10,000 grant for a new youth organisation that has never received a PAG award previously.

Band B: Two £5,000 grants for new projects from already existing youth organisations.

Band C: Ten £2,000 grants for established youth organisations that want to continue to deliver or develop current youth projects.

Applications for the PAG grant scheme opened on December 8. All applicants have to be a member of the Smile Community Hive and must have a development plan.

A maximum of one application per organisation is permitted and applications close on January 31, 2023 at 11.59pm.

The council has awarded £445,000 to more than 200 youth groups across the East Riding since 2013. This enables new groups supporting local children and young people to be set up and supports already existing organisations to continue with their work.

The council is specifically looking for organisations who aim to provide for targeted and vulnerable young people from areas of urban and rural deprivation within the East Riding.

To find out more, visit http://www.eastriding.gov.uk/.../positive-activities-grant/

