East Riding Council launches campaign to attract new licensed private hire and taxi drivers

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is encouraging Bridlington and district residents to consider becoming licensed private hire or taxi drivers.

Along with most areas of the country, the East Riding needs to attract more drivers, as the industry has an ageing workforce, current drivers are getting older, and many have retired in recent times.

Although there is not a shortage of licensed drivers in the area at this stage, the council wants to act now to prevent a potential shortfall of drivers in the future.

Councillor Leo Hammond, Cabinet member for planning, communities and public protection, said : “We are taking prudent action now to prevent future problems. Licensed drivers perform an essential transport role, especially in rural areas or during the night time economy, and are vital for our communities to function.

"There is much more to being a licensed driver than you might think, and we hope that more people will want to consider taking this on, which will benefit both themselves and the areas they serve.

“It can be very rewarding work – not only can you set your own schedule, but you could end up driving anywhere in the country, and meeting lots of different people. It’s a very diverse and rewarding role.”