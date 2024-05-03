East Riding council launches consultation about use of domestic wood burners
The project aims to better understand the burning of solid fuels in East Riding households, looking at why people burn solid fuels and the types of solid fuels used.Findings from the consultation will be used to support future work to improve air quality and domestic energy efficiency.The burning of solid fuels in homes, like wood, for heating is common practice in rural areas like the East Riding. It is often used as a secondary form of heating and can have aesthetic appeal. The findings from the survey will help provide further local insight.
Anyone can compete the survey, and you don’t need to own a domestic wood burner to take part; you can still provide your thoughts and opinions on this heating method.
The research is part of a wider collaboration between the University of Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, with the council co-supervising postgraduate students in topics such as health and climate change.Visit: eryc.link/woodburningsurvey to give your views and complete the survey.
To request another survey format contact: [email protected] or call (01482) 393939, or for general enquiries contact [email protected]
