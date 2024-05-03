East Riding council launches consultation about use of domestic wood burners

The project aims to better understand the burning of solid fuels in East Riding households, looking at why people burn solid fuels and the types of solid fuels used.Findings from the consultation will be used to support future work to improve air quality and domestic energy efficiency.The burning of solid fuels in homes, like wood, for heating is common practice in rural areas like the East Riding. It is often used as a secondary form of heating and can have aesthetic appeal. The findings from the survey will help provide further local insight.