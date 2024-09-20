Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cllr Mike Ross and Cllr Anne Handley, leaders of Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council respectively, have welcomed the news that creation of Hull and East Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority has been signed off by the government.

The agreement has been signed and means that Hull and East Yorkshire’s devolution deal will progress through the next steps towards a mayoral election in May 2025.

The deal will give local leaders the power to make decisions in areas such as transport, adult education, and housing, boosting economic growth and opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made by Jim McMahon, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, who, in his letter confirming agreement to the deal, recognised the work that is being done to grow relationships between Hull and the East Riding and Greater Lincolnshire, which has also had its devolution deal accepted.

Cllr Mike Ross and Cllr Anne Handley, leaders of Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Cllr Handley, said: “We’re delighted that the Hull and East Yorkshire devolution deal has been approved.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to unlock investment for the region and improve strategic collaboration between Hull and East Yorkshire council areas.

“The mayoralty will provide a strong voice for the East Yorkshire region and support communities and local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ross added: “After years of being left out in the cold on devolution, the people of Hull and East Riding can now get the fair deal they deserve.

“This is a big step forward in unlocking huge investment into the city, achieved by the two local councils working together.

“This devolution deal was backed by residents and businesses right across our communities. I look forward to seeing it becoming a reality, including the mayoral election next May.”

Thomas Martin, chairman of the Hull and East Riding Business Engagement Board, said: “Finally, the breakthrough that we in this region have been working towards for more than seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The politics and the economics have come together at last to create an exciting future for our region.

“I commend both local authority leaders for their courage and determination to make this happen, and I believe that investors will see our region fully open for business.

“This is another significant step on our journey towards economic regeneration, and I look forward to further progress on multiple fronts.”