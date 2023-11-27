Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Councils’ proposed devolution deal will be signed off by the Government today (Monday, November 27).

Cllr Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young, who is signing the historic deal, said: “This ground-breaking devolution deal between the Government and Hull and East Yorkshire signifies a pivotal shift toward levelling up the region, giving the area powers and devolved budgets enjoyed by their neighbouring communities."

The deal will establish a Hull and East Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority with a directly elected mayor in place from May 2025 to make local decisions which benefit their area.

The new mayor will have powers to invest in transport, skills and housing, with a mayoral investment fund of £400m devolved funding over the next 30 years to invest in local priorities.

Once the new mayor is elected, subject to eligibility tests, Hull and East Yorkshire will be able to apply for a Level 4 devolution deal.

This is the ‘newest and deepest level of devolution’, giving local areas control over funding of transport, regeneration and skills and the ability to set strategy for rail, energy infrastructure, research and innovation and business support.

Key aspects of the proposed deal include:

• £400 million (£13.34 million a year) investment funding over 30 years, to drive growth and deliver local priorities.

• Up to £15 million in 2024/25 to support transport, flood and coastal erosion programmes across the area, including a coastal regeneration programme in the East Riding.

• £5 million in 2024/25 to support local economic growth priorities, including any further expansion of Siemens Gamesa at Alexandra Dock in Hull.

• £4.6 million for the building of new homes on brownfield land in 2024/25.

• UK Shared Prosperity Fund planning and delivery from 2025/26.

• New powers to shape local skills provision, including devolution of the core adult education budget.

• New powers to drive regeneration and build more affordable homes.

• New powers to improve and integrate the regional transport network, with a multi-million-pound integrated transport budget.

• A commitment to rail electrification between Hull and Sheffield, and Hull and Leeds, integrating East Yorkshire into the Northern Powerhouse Rail network.

Mr Young added: “By decentralising decisions from Whitehall and entrusting them to local communities, this agreement positions Hull and East Yorkshire to fully unlock its economic potential.

“The region's strengths in manufacturing and health technologies will serve as foundations for future growth and prosperity.”

Cllr Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am thrilled to finally put pen to paper on this deal today, marking the next step in our devolution journey.

“I’m so proud of the hard work that has got us to this point, and I’m excited about the positive changes this deal will bring to East Yorkshire

“With a £400million investment fund and new powers in key areas like transport, housing and adult education, this deal offers us a seat at the top table and the opportunity to truly level up our region.