East Riding health and beauty workers offered training to spot signs of domestic abuse

Cllr Leo Hammond, speaking at East Riding of Yorkshire's full Council meeting on Wednesday, January 10. Picture courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council/YouTube.

Staff have been invited to the online launch of the No Bad Treatment campaign with training and advice on what support they can give set to be offered.

East Riding Council’s Public Protection Portfolio Holder Cllr Leo Hammond said they wanted people to spot the signs as victims are abused 50 times on average before seeking help.

The launch of the campaign in the East Riding comes after 60 health and beauty workers have signed up in Hull since it started there in January last year.

Guests at the online event hosted by The Warren Project on Tuesday, April 16 include Rachel Williams, a domestic abuse survivor and founder of Stand Up to Domestic Abuse.

She was shot and severely injured by a violent partner in 2011 after 18 years in an abusive relationship.

Ms Williams suffered life-changing injuries and her ex-partner committed suicide along with her 16-year-old son Jack shortly afterwards.

Cllr Hammond said domestic abuse was a huge issue in society.

The portfolio holder said: “It affects one in four women and one in six men over their lifetime.

“On average, a victim will experience abuse 50 times before seeking help, and sadly may go to as many as five different agencies before finding the appropriate help, advice and support.

“We are aiming to educate people who may be in a position to spot the signs and signpost correctly, and so we hope to dramatically reduce this number.

“If you are in the health and beauty industry, please share these event details widely with anyone else in the industry, and hopefully we will see you at the launch.”