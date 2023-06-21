East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull City councils agree to hold talks over elected mayor devolution deal

A combined authority deal would involve the two councils working together on strategic issues such as economic investment and transport, but the delivery of day-to-day services would remain the responsibility of each individual authority.

The option to include a mayor as part of a devolution deal would potentially see the East Riding and Hull, representing East Yorkshire, secure more funding from central Government, and would give each authority and the public more say in where the money is best spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal for a mayoral authority is a move away from the county deal on the table, which would involve the switching of power between the two authorities annually, with no elected mayor.

East Riding County Hall, Beverley. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The new leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Anne Handley, said: “We need to start delivering the best possible deal for the people of the East Riding and Hull and that means getting more money and more powers to improve the lives of local people.

“And that sentiment is shared too with Councillor Mike Ross, the leader of Hull City Council, and both our elected members and officers are now exploring what we can achieve with a mayoral authority.

“No deal is yet on the table as it’s very early days but conversations will continue between the two authorities as we’re both committed to delivering the very best for our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Ross, leader at Hull City Council, said: “It is widely accepted that there has been little, if any, progress in getting a devolution deal for the city which sets Hull back compared to many other cities of the same size across the country.

“The Government is clear that to get the best possible deal on offer, the mayoral model is their preferred approach.

“While there is still a lot of work to do, agreeing to consider what Hull and the East Riding can get out of a mayoral deal does at least move the discussion on.