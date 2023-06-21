News you can trust since 1882
East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull City councils agree to hold talks over elected mayor devolution deal

The leaders of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council have agreed to hold talks with the Government to look at the option of an elected mayor as part of a new devolution deal.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

A combined authority deal would involve the two councils working together on strategic issues such as economic investment and transport, but the delivery of day-to-day services would remain the responsibility of each individual authority.

The option to include a mayor as part of a devolution deal would potentially see the East Riding and Hull, representing East Yorkshire, secure more funding from central Government, and would give each authority and the public more say in where the money is best spent.

The proposal for a mayoral authority is a move away from the county deal on the table, which would involve the switching of power between the two authorities annually, with no elected mayor.

East Riding County Hall, Beverley. Picture Bruce Rollinson
The new leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Anne Handley, said: “We need to start delivering the best possible deal for the people of the East Riding and Hull and that means getting more money and more powers to improve the lives of local people.

“And that sentiment is shared too with Councillor Mike Ross, the leader of Hull City Council, and both our elected members and officers are now exploring what we can achieve with a mayoral authority.

“No deal is yet on the table as it’s very early days but conversations will continue between the two authorities as we’re both committed to delivering the very best for our residents.”

Councillor Mike Ross, leader at Hull City Council, said: “It is widely accepted that there has been little, if any, progress in getting a devolution deal for the city which sets Hull back compared to many other cities of the same size across the country.

“The Government is clear that to get the best possible deal on offer, the mayoral model is their preferred approach.

“While there is still a lot of work to do, agreeing to consider what Hull and the East Riding can get out of a mayoral deal does at least move the discussion on.

“Ultimately the best interests of Hull will be paramount in the consideration of any deal.”

