East Riding of Yorkshire Council defends use of bailiffs to collect tax arrears after criticism from National Debtline

East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) has defended its use of bailiffs to collect council tax arrears after the National Debtline highlighted the issue.

National Debtline has written to the leader of ERYC, urging the council to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

The free debt advice service, run by independent charity the Money Advice Trust, took the action after it was revealed that the council referred 4,882 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ERYC figures were revealed in response to a freedom of information request.

The charity said that bailiff use remains too high, with action needed to improve collection practices so that fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Bailiffs, known officially as enforcement agents, have the right to visit a property and can remove and sell goods to repay certain debts, including council tax arrears, parking penalty charge notices and other debts.

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, said: “Local authorities remain under significant financial pressure and council tax plays a crucial role in funding vital local services.

“Facing bailiff action, however, can be a distressing experience and risks pushing people already struggling into deeper financial difficulty. Bailiffs should only ever be used as a last resort.

“The fact East Riding of Yorkshire Council has decreased its use of bailiffs to collect debts is welcome, but there is still more to be done to improve debt collection practices for the benefit of both people in difficulty and councils.

"We have written to the Leader to set out simple steps they can take to improve the way the council collects debts it is owed."

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The council is committed to supporting vulnerable residents who fall into arrears with their council tax.

“We always urge residents who are in financial difficulty to contact us as soon as possible if they are unable to keep up their payment.

“As the findings from National Debtline show, the council has already reduced the number of residents where the debts have been passed on to an enforcement agent.

“Cases are only passed to an enforcement agent as a last resort, where we have not had any contact from residents.

“The council has already made changes to its collection processes, such as a vulnerability procedure, reviewing our recovery letters so they are easier to understand and provide clear information on where to seek help.

“The council’s website signposts residents to debt organisations such as National Debtline.

“We have also arranged with enforcement agents to ensure that customers with all levels of council tax arrears do not incur enforcement agent costs if they make a payment arrangement within 14 days.

“The council is currently consulting on our council tax support scheme which would see the maximum support available increase to 80% from 75%.

“We have a team of Your Money advisors who are available to provide free independent advice on council tax debts, by supporting people to maximise their income and make affordable arrangements on their council tax.”

Anyone looking for advice and support can visit www.eryc.link/help