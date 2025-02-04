East Riding of Yorkshire Council launches survey to help develop new culture and heritage strategy

The Bridlington Kite Festival. Image courtesy of ERYC

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking for residents’ views as it develops a new culture and heritage strategy.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "The strategy sets out to be ambitious and will be crucial in influencing local culture and heritage.

“Culture and heritage are hugely important to our communities, and this is an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts on a vision for culture and heritage, ensuring that it meets the needs and aspirations of local people and the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please feel free to share this with family and friends as we hope to learn as much as possible, including what you would like to see and experience moving forward.

“To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to take part, let us know of any specific access support needs you may have as soon as possible by contacting: [email protected].”

People can air their views by filling a survey via this tinyurl.com/vcjxvehn link.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: ‘’This survey is a fantastic way for people to get involved and help to create a culture and heritage strategy which is reflective of their wants and needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’We want to hear from as many people as possible and we will work hard to ensure that the feedback is used to build upon our expansive culture and heritage footprint moving forward!’’

The survey will be live until Sunday, March 9.