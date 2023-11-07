East Riding swimming pools get £500,000 share of government support fund- here’s all the places that have benefitted

East Riding Leisure Bridlington at Bridlington will receive £200,000 of funding.

After a successful application to Sport England, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been awarded £498,337 to help keep swimming pools open amid increased operating costs.

The main award of £490,000 will support four council-run leisure centres in:

Bridlington (£200,000)

Hornsea (£92,500)

Withernsea (£72,500)

Goole (£125,000)

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: "Swimming is sport, a leisure activity and a vital life skill that provides health and well-being benefits for people of all ages.

“This funding will go a long way in ensuring our leisure centres can continue to provide all the services our residents enjoy.”

The £60 million Swimming Pool Support Fund was announced in March to support facilities with swimming pools.

The first £20 million has been allocated to 196 swimming pools and leisure centres most at risk of closure or significant service reduction.

The Government said the money will support more than 23 million swims a year collectively, meaning millions of people across the country will have the chance to stay fit and healthy, contributing to the Government’s aim to cut obesity rates and get millions more people active.