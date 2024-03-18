East Yorkshire Devolution Consultation results: Here's what residents think of the proposal

Councillor Mike Ross and Councillor Anne Handley.

Cllrs Mike Ross and Anne Handley, leaders of Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council respectively, were presented with the findings on March 14.

The eight-week consultation saw thousands of residents, business representatives and employees from across the region give their thoughts on the proposal, which includes the transfer of powers to allow more decision making at a local level through the formation of a Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority (HEYCA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, almost 6,000 people shared their views during the consultation process, with 4,488 doing so through the online and paper surveys.

According to the full report available on the Hull City Council website, 53 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the proposals, where as just over a third (35 per cent) of respondents opposed or strongly opposed the proposals.

Cllr Handley said: “I am very pleased that many people took the time and trouble to respond to the consultation, and of course I am personally delighted with the outcome and the sentiment expressed.

“We have said all along that we would not pursue this devolution option if residents were not behind us, and naturally I am delighted to see that we have received this support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must stress that no final decision has yet been taken. We will be looking to take the final decisions on March 27, at the next meeting of the joint leaders' board, and of course we will issue further updates on that date.”

East Riding residents made up 2,941 of the respondents, with 1,491 being from Hull.

The remainder were from other areas or did not provide a location, as well as local businesses and organisations, including targeted focus groups and stakeholder submissions.

For those who agreed or strongly agreed with the proposals, the key themes and reasons provided included: bringing new powers and decision making to the local area; welcoming the additional investment, supporting the introduction of a Mayoral Combined Authority and belief that this will help address local priorities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top priority for respondents was improving local transport at 41 per cent.

For those who disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposals, the key themes and reasons provided included: not good use of tax payers’ money; an unnecessary layer of additional bureaucracy; insufficient investment to achieve the ambitions, and lack of trust in local politicians and councils.

Businesses and organisation survey responses showed that 79 per cent agreed that devolution would help to address HEY’s priorities, with 63 per cent in support of business investment and growth, 37 per cent in support of skills and training opportunities, whilst 35 per cent believed in would raise the region’s profile nationally and internationally.

The Hull and East Riding Unitary Leaders’ Board will now meet on Wednesday, March 27 to decide whether to submit a final proposal to government and agree the next steps in the process.

The full report on the findings can be read here: CMIS > Calendar of Meetings (hullcc.gov.uk)