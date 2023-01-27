The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill proposes to ban British trophy hunters from bringing back body parts of threatened species from abroad.

It will be debated by the cross-party Public Bill Committee of MPs this month.

Sir Greg Knight said: “I am pleased to be serving on the Public Bill Committee for this important and long-overdue legislation.

The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill is aiming to ban British hunters from travelling abroad and bringing home trophies of endangered species.

"The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill will ban British hunters from bringing so-called ‘trophies’ of endangered and vulnerable animals into Britain.

“I am looking forward to backing this Bill at its parliamentary committee stage and playing my part in securing enhanced protections for those animals in danger.”

Dr Hans Bauer, of Oxford University’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, said: “Trophy hunting is linked to declining numbers of lions throughout its range. Trophy hunting is standing in the way of progress because a small white elite, together with their clients, have exclusive access to the land.”

Professor Phyllis Lee, member of the House of Lords Elephant Welfare Group, said: “Elephants are declining too rapidly to be able to sustain themselves. They will potentially become extinct within 50 years. It will show the world the UK is taking action against a barbaric practice.“

Experts say elephant numbers have fallen from 3 million a century ago to just 400,000. Lion populations have also plummeted from 200,000 in the 1970s to between 10-20,000. Scientists say trophy hunting is one of the reasons for this.

President Ian Khama of Botswana (2008-18) said: “The ban I introduced worked. By the time I left office, Botswana had twice as many elephants as any other African country.

“To kill an animal for a ‘trophy’ is immoral. It is completely alien to African culture and traditions.”

Since 1980, British hunters have brought home approximately 5,000 trophies of species listed as endangered by CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

A UK opinion poll shows 86% of voters agree with a ban - only 2% expressed opposition. The bill has also been welcomed by scientists, conservation groups and African politicians.

For the latest news and Sir Greg Knight’s views visit: www.gregknight.com

