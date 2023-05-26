Eastfield by-election, Scarborough: Tony Randerson elected on to North Yorkshire Council

He took 499 of the votes in yesterday's by-election.

Richard Flinton, the returning officer for North Yorkshire Council, declared the result at the count in Scarborough.

The total turnout for the by-election was 22.09 per cent, from an electorate of almost 5,000.

Newly-elected councillor Tony Randerson with returning officer Richard Flinton.

The Scarborough & Whitby Conservative Association had reported to the police, threats to and intimidation of a candidate in the by-election, with North Yorkshire Police confirming that it had received a report and that its “enquiries are ongoing”.

Results

BATTS Eric, Conservative Party candidate, 69

FORBES William Edward, Green Party, 19

RANDERSON Anthony Jack (commonly known as Tony), 499 – elected

THOMPSON, David Charles, Labour Party, 169

THORNE, Timothy Barry, Independent, 39

WILLETT, Erica Danielle, Liberal Democract, 281

Electorate 4,876

Turnout 22.09%