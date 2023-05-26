News you can trust since 1882
Eastfield by-election, Scarborough: Tony Randerson elected on to North Yorkshire Council

Tony Randerson has been elected to the Eastfield division in Scarborough on North Yorkshire Council.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:43 BST

He took 499 of the votes in yesterday's by-election.

Richard Flinton, the returning officer for North Yorkshire Council, declared the result at the count in Scarborough.

The total turnout for the by-election was 22.09 per cent, from an electorate of almost 5,000.

Newly-elected councillor Tony Randerson with returning officer Richard Flinton.Newly-elected councillor Tony Randerson with returning officer Richard Flinton.
Newly-elected councillor Tony Randerson with returning officer Richard Flinton.
The Eastfield by-election went ahead despite allegations of “candidate intimidation”.

The Scarborough & Whitby Conservative Association had reported to the police, threats to and intimidation of a candidate in the by-election, with North Yorkshire Police confirming that it had received a report and that its “enquiries are ongoing”.

Results

BATTS Eric, Conservative Party candidate, 69

FORBES William Edward, Green Party, 19

RANDERSON Anthony Jack (commonly known as Tony), 499 – elected

THOMPSON, David Charles, Labour Party, 169

THORNE, Timothy Barry, Independent, 39

WILLETT, Erica Danielle, Liberal Democract, 281

Electorate 4,876

Turnout 22.09%

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections for full details of the election.

