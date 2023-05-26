Eastfield by-election, Scarborough: Tony Randerson elected on to North Yorkshire Council
He took 499 of the votes in yesterday's by-election.
Richard Flinton, the returning officer for North Yorkshire Council, declared the result at the count in Scarborough.
The total turnout for the by-election was 22.09 per cent, from an electorate of almost 5,000.
The Scarborough & Whitby Conservative Association had reported to the police, threats to and intimidation of a candidate in the by-election, with North Yorkshire Police confirming that it had received a report and that its “enquiries are ongoing”.
Results
BATTS Eric, Conservative Party candidate, 69
FORBES William Edward, Green Party, 19
RANDERSON Anthony Jack (commonly known as Tony), 499 – elected
THOMPSON, David Charles, Labour Party, 169
THORNE, Timothy Barry, Independent, 39
WILLETT, Erica Danielle, Liberal Democract, 281
Electorate 4,876
Turnout 22.09%
Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections for full details of the election.