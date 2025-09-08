Enthusiastic trio wanted to improve policing and fire and rescue services across North Yorkshire

Three candidates are being sought to become co-opted independent members of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel. Pictured are Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, and Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, Jo Coles.

Three enthusiastic candidates are being sought to help improve policing and fire and rescue services across North Yorkshire.

A rare opportunity is available for three members of the public to become co-opted independent members of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

The panel provides checks and balances on the performance of the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire in relation to their policing, fire and crime functions, as well as the Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime.

Members of the panel are asked to carry out a range of tasks including reviewing chief officer appointments, analysing council tax precept proposals, and making recommendations on the mayor’s strategic long-term plans for policing and fire and rescue services.

Comprising 10 councillors from North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council, and three independent members, the panel’s over-arching objective is to ensure residents benefit from an effective police and fire service.

Cllr Peter Wilkinson, a member for the Romanby division on North Yorkshire Council, who chairs the panel, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for three enthusiastic individuals to join the panel and bring a fresh, external perspective to its work.

“This is an important and demanding role, and the co-opted members make an essential contribution by adding valuable experience and non-political expertise to help guide the direction of these vital services.

“We welcome applications from all suitable candidates who have a genuine interest and suitable skillset that can help improve policing and fire and rescue services here in North Yorkshire.”

Cllr Danny Myers, the local member for the Clifton Ward division on City of York Council, who is the panel’s vice-chair, added: “It is vitally important to have independent members on the panel who do not have a political background.

“The three co-opted members are crucial in making sure the panel complements and reflects the views of the communities of York and North Yorkshire.

“We would encourage anybody who feels they have the relevant skills and experience to bring to the role to consider applying.”

The successful candidates will serve for four years, starting from January 2026.

The panel meets roughly five times a year and panel work usually takes about one day per month, including meeting preparation, meeting time, responding to emails and other contributions.

There is an annual allowance of £1,917 plus reasonable travel expenses.

Co-opted members are also entitled to Carer’s Allowance, which covers childcare costs or costs for care for elderly or disabled relatives, where arrangements have to be made for care to be able to attend panel meetings.

Visit www.nypartnerships.org.uk/pfcprecruit for further information, including advice on candidate eligibility and how to apply.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Thursday October 9.