Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive agreed today (Tuesday June 20) to proceed with plans to amalgamate Caedmon College and Eskdale School in Whitby.

Following a six-week consultation period, which included two public meetings at Whitby Pavilion, the decision will see the technical closure of Eskdale School and pupils and staff moved to Caedmon College from September 2024.

North Yorkshire Council says the money saved on premises costs is set to allow investment in a broader curriculum which can offer pupils more opportunities and the chance to develop skills which meet their needs.

Eskdale School, Whitby.

The move will also see the introduction of a new Inclusion Hub providing a safe place and tailored support for pupils with special education needs and a strong pastoral system supporting and enabling students to flourish.

Eskdale School and Caedmon College, including Whitby Sixth Form, federated in July 2019, sharing an executive headteacher and a governing body.

However, the combined pressures of falling pupil numbers and financial challenges faced by both schools, prompted the merger proposals.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved with and engaged in this consultation.

Caedmon College, Whitby.

"It has been emotive, as to achieve this amalgamation sadly involves closing a school site and that is one of the most difficult decisions we can make, and not one we would ever make lightly.

“Unfortunately, none of the other options for the two schools would address the challenges of low pupil numbers and the financial challenges, while delivering the highest quality education to the young people of Whitby.

“We believe this is the right thing to do in order to secure a sustainable future for education in Whitby.

“We, as a council, are keen to provide greater stability, ensuring we maintain the best possible environment in which our children can learn and fulfil their true potential.”

Jamie Henshaw, the executive headteacher of The Whitby Secondary Partnership, said: “As leaders we are passionate about education and want to see the very best for all the students of Whitby.

“This amalgamation will give the chance to create a quality first education provision that is inclusive, developing aspirations in our young people, delivering a combination of academic and vocational courses for 11 to 18-year-olds and providing exciting enrichment opportunities.

“We are looking forward to being able to work collectively to deliver on our vision of education for all and a quality first education for Whitby for the present and future generations to come.”

Co-chairs of governors, Su Crossland and Christina Zanelli, who said: “This is an exciting opportunity for staff and students to work together to create a vibrant, new school that they can be proud of.”

The governing body set out three factors that led to the go-ahead for the amalgamation, acknowledging low pupil numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and an imperative to give the “best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby”.

The schools will amalgamate from September 1 next year.

The future of the Eskdale site, including its sports and community facilities and green space, will be considered as part of a separate process.