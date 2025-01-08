Europa says formal plans for Scarborough fracking project to be submitted ‘imminently’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for a hydraulic fracking project in Burniston near Scarborough will be submitted in the next few weeks, Europa Oil & Gas has said.

The oil and gas company told residents that it would be submitting a formal planning application to North Yorkshire Council for its fracking project, including a 30m high derrick on the heritage coast and near the North York Moors National Park.

Europa had originally aimed to submit its plans in 2024 but has faced considerable opposition from residents and politicians who say they are concerned about the impacts on the area and the environment.

Last September, a drop-in information session organised by the company at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall was attended by more than 100 people who asked questions and demonstrated against the plan.

Burniston Anti-fracking demo. picture: Anttoni Numminen / LDRS

In a recent leaflet sent to residents in Burniston, Europa said it had “received feedback that a combination of the weather and the protestors may have dissuaded some locals from attending the [drop-in session]”.

It added that it wanted to offer residents the chance to ask questions about the potential gas field development and locals could ask for “a meeting, either online or at your home address”.

The “proppant squeeze” or hydraulic fracking project would test whether gas could be extracted on a commercially viable basis.

Concerns have been raised about the climate and environmental impacts of the project, if it goes ahead, as well as on local roads due to HGVs moving materials, and potential impacts on house prices in the area.

Anti-fracking activists outside Burniston Village Hall. picture: Anttoni Numminen / LDRS

The hydraulic fracking project could take up to 17 weeks and see more than 1,000 HGV movements but if the company deems the gas reserves financially viable, it could seek to drill up to five wells to be extracted over 10 years or more, if further plans were approved.

While the company has said that “no one’s going to notice” due to the “small volume” of the scheme, political resistance has included opposition from Labour’s Scarborough & Whitby MP Alison Hume and combined authority mayor David Skaith.

Ms Hume has also called on the Government to close a “loophole” in the ban on fracking, although the company has said that “this is a misconception”.

The CEO of Europa, William Holland, said that if successful, the project would be “positive from an economic standpoint, a job standpoint, and more importantly from an environment and emissions standpoint – we’re going to lower emissions by developing our domestic gas”.

North Yorkshire councillor and fracking campaigner, Steve Mason, said: “North Yorkshire is in a better place to reject this within planning rules rather than through a motion and that’s what we have to look at.”