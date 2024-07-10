Every home in North Yorkshire could get two recycling bins under new proposal

Every household in North Yorkshire could receive two recycling bins under the proposal

Residents are being asked to share their views about rubbish and recycling as part of a major new public engagement campaign aimed at reducing waste and protecting the environment in North Yorkshire.

Responses to the Let’s Talk Rubbish survey will help North Yorkshire Council to understand residents’ behaviours and shape future improvements to its collection service.

Across the county, about 310,000 tonnes of household waste is collected each year from more than 300,000 properties. About 45 per cent of this is reused, recycled, or composted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The formation of North Yorkshire Council brought together seven different ways of collecting household waste and recycling, which was the role of the district and borough councils.

By looking at the existing service, the council is striving to be more efficient and cost-effective by encouraging residents to reduce household waste and increase recycling, as well as ensuring everyone receives the same, regardless of where they live.

Through Let’s Talk Rubbish, the council is consulting on the proposal to provide households with two wheelie bins for recycling – one for glass, cans and plastic, and one for paper and card, with alternate fortnightly collections.

A key aim is to reduce contamination and collect better quality material at the kerbside, which is improved when residents are able to separate recyclable material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When paper or card is mixed with plastic or glass, or exposed to the elements, it can become wet and lower the resale value. However, by keeping these items separate, it means they are worth more to recycling manufacturers.

Two wheelie bins would also provide residents with maximum capacity to recycle as much material as they can, as well as reduce any material being scattered on the street from either the wind or wildlife on collection day.

The collection of non-recyclable rubbish will remain the same as it is now, and residents can also opt-in for garden waste collections.

As with current collections, alternative methods would also still be used for properties where storage or access is limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “Following an extensive review of the different collection methods, the proposal to provide two wheelie bins is our preferred option for recycling collections.

“It would mean residents have the capacity to recycle more, and it would also provide the best value for money, as high-quality, clean recyclable material is worth more to manufacturers.

“By reducing waste and increasing our recycling, we can also help to conserve our natural resources, protect the environment, save energy, and support our ambitions of becoming carbon negative.

“We know this is an important subject, so through Let’s Talk Rubbish, we want to know how you feel about your existing collection service and what we can all do to help achieve our goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part in the survey, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk

Feedback can also be provided in the following ways:

· Pick up a paper copy of the survey from a local library or main local office and return it in the envelope provided.

· Contact North Yorkshire Council by calling 0300 131 2 131 - when prompted say ‘Let’s Talk’.

Accessible formats of the survey are available on request.