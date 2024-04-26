‘Exciting’ multi-million pound regeneration of Scarborough's West Pier a step closer as plans submitted

An aerial view of Scarborough’s West Pier, which is in line for an £11 million revamp. Photo: North Yorkshire Council.

The planning application for the project has now been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

Permission is being sought for the regeneration scheme which is centred on supporting and celebrating the town’s fishing industry as well as replacing current facilities and buildings, which are no longer fit-for-purpose, with modern premises for existing tenants and businesses.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application will be considered and determined by a council planning committee.

Shaun and Jack Wood from TG Wood, a fish merchant which is based on Scarborough’s West Pier. Photo: North Yorkshire Council.

The vision for the West Pier includes new kiosks, improved offices, sheds and warehousing for the fishing sector and new parking and vehicle and pedestrian management. In addition, new public toilets, a new public space which could be used for outdoor events and cultural activities and a high-quality seafood restaurant are also planned.

The application has been lodged following a public consultation in September and October last year when 91 per cent of those who responded to the survey agreed intervention is required to safeguard the pier and 71 per cent were supportive of the proposals.

In addition to new buildings on the pier, the plans include restoration work of existing premises which have historical interest.

Richard Flinton, North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, said: “Reaching the planning application is an exciting stage for this project.

Artist's impression of what West Pier will look like. Photo: North Yorkshire Council.

“Regenerating the West Pier will breathe new life into Scarborough’s South Bay whilst respecting and supporting the fishing industry working on the pier.”

Following the consultation feedback, revisions have been made to the plans including changing some of the benches to have back supports, arm rests and grab handles and updating the design of the kiosk block.

Nic Harne, North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, said: “These plans are a one-off opportunity to support Scarborough’s heritage fishing industry and transform the harbour.

“Regenerating the pier will improve facilities for fishermen and hopefully encourage more investment in the harbour for further developments.”

A business that is set to benefit from the plans is TG Wood, a fish merchant which has been based on the pier since 1973.

Shaun Wood runs the business, which was started by his father, and said the pier is “crying out for investment”.

Mr Wood said: “I’m hugely supportive of the plans and the sooner it happens, the better. We have a huge footprint that we rent from the council, but the building is in disrepair and needs modernising.”

His son, Jack, was running Cod and Lobster, a fishmonger on the pier, until recently but the family has closed the business until new premises are built.

Mr Wood said: “We’ve shut the Cod and Lobster until these plans happen due to the building’s current condition. I don’t want to personally invest any more money into the inside until the outside is sorted.

“The West Pier is crying out for investment. It’s the first thing you see as you come on to South Bay and it’s an eyesore. If we’ve got this money, let’s spend it and let’s make the place look better and work better for fishermen, locals and tourists.”