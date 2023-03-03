An application by Daniel Wilson is seeking permission to erect a single-storey extension and replacement condensing units to the rear of the One Stop, 2-3 North Leas Shops, North Leas Avenue, Scarborough.

The proposal would result in an internal expansion of the premises and the provision of refrigerated goods to be sold on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single-storey extension would be brick-built to match the existing building and the roof would be a grey fibreglass flat roof.

The plan would see a One Stop shop extended in Scarborough.

The application will be decided on by the planning committee rather than officers “as the site is part-owned by a [council] member,” according to a report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

No public objections were received but the council’s environmental health officer recommended that a noise management plan be carried out by the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states that while officers are awaiting a response, “it appears on face value that the amendments to the scheme satisfactorily deal with the matters raised by the environmental health officer in the first instance”.

In a supporting letter, Daniel Wilson, the director of Wilson’s Retail Ltd, said that the proposed extension is being sought because of “the success of the store” and the way the business has changed over the years.

Mr Wilson said: “This improvement will allow the store to continue to attract and keep customers from larger supermarkets and increase the viability of our store.”

He added that if the plan was rejected it would “hold the store back and will incur increased labour costs on deliveries which will affect our ability to compete financially.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council report states that there is on-site parking spaces for seven vehicles but due to its location within an established residential area, “it is likely that the main mode of transport for visitors to the site would be by foot” and that there would not be a significant increase in the amount of vehicular traffic.