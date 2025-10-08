Fact check: Council has not decided on 24/7 opening for Scarborough adult gaming centre

Westborough, Scarborough. photo: Google Maps

As of Tuesday, October 7, North Yorkshire Council has not decided on a Scarborough adult gaming centre’s plan to extend its opening hours to 24 hours a day.

​A Facebook page that shares updates about events in Scarborough has incorrectly claimed that North Yorkshire Council refused the application for 24/7 opening hours at an Admiral adult gaming centre at Westborough, Scarborough, before an official decision had been made.

​The post was uploaded on Monday October 6, three days before a council committee was due to decide on Luxury Leisure’s application, and was widely shared in local Facebook groups, attracting hundreds of ‘likes’ and comments.

​The Scarborough and Whitby Area Planning Committee will meet on Thursday, October 9, to discuss the application from Luxury Leisure, which has been recommended for refusal by officers.

​The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reached out to the ‘What’s on in Scarborough’ page, which has 32,000 followers on Facebook, to ask what information the inaccurate post was based on and whether artificial intelligence (AI) had been used to draft it.

​The LDRS was told in a message that “the content has not been generated by artificial intelligence”, and that AI was only used to “refine grammar, spelling, and overall presentation”.

​As of Tuesday (Oct 7) afternoon, the post had been partially edited to note that the application “is set to be refused,” while later still stating that “the application aimed to allow 24-hour operation, but was denied due to concerns over crime, anti-social behaviour, and impact on nearby residents.”

​A report prepared for the planning meeting on October 9, where a decision is due to be made, notes that the Admiral at 115 – 116 Westborough currently has permitted opening hours from 8am to midnight.

​North Yorkshire Council’s commercial regulation team said refusal of the plan was “essential to protect the immediate amenity” of the area.

​Luxury Leisure has maintained that “AGCs are established bona fide town centre uses which add to the diversity and choice of uses in town centre locations and which have no harmful impact on retailing activity.

​“Luxury Leisure has never had a licence reviewed or revoked and is a socially responsible national multiple operator with an excellent covenant,” it added.

​Members of the public are invited to attend the planning meeting at Scarborough Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday, October 9.