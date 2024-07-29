Filey farm buildings to become holiday cottages to ‘diversify coastal tourism offer’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A set of empty farm buildings in Hunmanby will be converted into holiday cottages following the approval of plans.

Ben Emmerson’s proposal to create four holiday cottages out of barn buildings on Graffitoe Farm has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The still-working farm is located off Bridlington Road in Hunmanby, Filey and is near a recently approved tourism site with five touring caravan pitches and five camping pods.

However, a majority of the farmstead has become used for residential purposes and as a touring caravan and camping site, according to a council report.

Graffitoe Farm, proposed elevations.

Planning officers said that the outbuildings, which were previously used for agricultural purposes, were “structurally sound”.

No extensions were proposed and they noted that the proposal would “not detract from its setting in the immediate or wider landscape”.

However, concerns were raised about a potential impact on the amenity of nearby residents and neighbours.

The council report stated that “there is the potential that the proposals will intensify the use of the site” but concluded that there was unlikely to be an unacceptable impact due to the scale of the plan.

A condition was imposed requiring that the holiday cottages remain in the ownership of the adjacent farm in order to protect “the amenity of the surrounding occupiers”.

Planners also said that the cottages would not be appropriate as permanent dwellings and added a condition restricting their use to holiday letting.

No objections were received from Hunmanby Parish Council, the Highway Authority, or the council’s environmental health team and no comments were received from members of the public.

Officers added that while the operation of the nearby Graffitoe Farm Caravan and Camping Site would often be seasonal, the construction of the buildings would allow “all-year-round use”.

The report states: “There is an increasing trend for winter holidays especially over the Christmas and New Year periods, and the development will therefore aid the reduction of the seasonal nature of tourism.”

North Yorkshire Council approved the conversion subject to conditions on July 26.

