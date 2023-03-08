Filey Masterplan: What £1m regeneration and vision means for town's future

Work on creating the plan started 18 months ago and has culminated in a spending scheme that the council calls ‘Vision for Filey’.

Scarborough Council has said that its consultation with locals was “one of the most successful” it has conducted and sought to represent “all sections and ages of the community” to develop a comprehensive and locally focused plan.

It proposes that a community partnership be created to take forward the vision for a “locally owned” town.

Filey is set to receive funding to transform its future.

The plan is set to be approved by the council’s cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday February 14 and this is what the document sets out.

Key themes

The report prepared for the cabinet meeting states that a number of key themes and proposals emerged from the consultations and have formed the basis for the scheme.

Proposals included in the scheme include the aim of connecting the edge of Filey and the centre “to provide further unison”.

Key proposals in this area include a circular walking corridor that links Filey to Country Park, flood alleviation zones, nature reserve, Filey Bird and Animal Park and the beach, as well as improving pedestrian crossing points and creating a mobility hub.

Another key theme focuses on creating a “people-focused town centre” that encourages street networks that put pedestrians and cyclists first.

A “low emissions land train” is also proposed to carry multiple passengers and connect the major parking to alleviate the pressures of traffic congestion.

Another thematic focus of the plan is an “intergenerational Filey” that seeks to enhance an active and biodiverse promenade by “reconfiguring public space” to accommodate resident and blue badge parking and a public shelter from the elements.

Funding

Scarborough Council set aside £1m for Filey because it did not meet the criteria to be considered for the Government’s Towns Fund, which awarded £37.5m to Scarborough and Whitby in 2021.

As such, ongoing regeneration in Filey was proposed through a two-stage approach of public realm capital works through the council’s Project Sunshine Programme and the Vision for Filey scheme.

According to the cabinet report, the authority has allocated a package of capital funding which includes £1 million that has been ring-fenced for projects emerging from the Vision.

Of the £1m:

circa £400,000 has already been committed for the redevelopment of three identified play areas

£310,223 has been committed to improvements to public toilets

£44,000 has been committed to the chalet refurbishments.

Further to this the authority says it has also allocated:

£211,500 towards public realm improvements (phase 1 of Project Sunshine programme)

a further £120,000 has been committed (towards additional costs associated with the Paddling Pool redevelopment) and £145,555 through the second phase.

Projects outlined in the investment plan will be incorporated into the Vision and any projects outstanding will be progressed through the proposed Filey Community Partnership.

Community partnership

To ensure the decade-long Vision is delivered and remains locally accountable it also proposes establishing a new Filey community partnership.

The partnership would be overseen by an executive board consisting of residents and elected representatives.

The elected representatives on the board would consist of the North Yorkshire Councillor for Filey Division and six Filey Town Councillors.

Residents would be appointed through “an independent selection process” involving submissions of interest and consideration by an independent panel.

