Filey skate park project set to move step closer to reality at Scarborough Council cabinet meeting

Filey.

Scarborough Borough Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the appointment of a contractor to manage all aspects of the project at its meeting on Tuesday March 15.

The floodlit skate park would be constructed on land next to the existing multi-use games area at the council’s West Avenue car park, to create an informal sporting hub for the town and nearby communities.

The facility would be designed with a specific focus on the needs of Filey’s young residents.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local children and young people have previously called for a skate park in their town and have been at the forefront of getting plans to this stage.

They are represented on the Ravine Skatepark Group, which is working with the council to progress the project.

The proposed investment in the skate park is £362,500, of which £354,000 has already been agreed, which includes a £28,000 contribution from Filey Town Council.

The remaining funding of £8,500 is to come from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire Community Fund, which councillors will be asked to accept at the meeting.

Canvas Spaces Ltd was identified as the preferred contractor following a competitive tender exercise.

The company would be responsible for consultation, design development, seeking planning permission and construction of the skate park.

If cabinet gives the green light to the project progressing, Canvas will begin consultation and design preparation next month, ahead of seeking planning permission this summer.

Consultation will include workshops in Filey with skate park users and members of Ravine Skatepark Group to develop the design.

Social media will also be used and the community will be offered the opportunity to take a role in the ongoing management of the facility.

Construction of the skate park is scheduled to start mid-autumn and would be completed before February 2023.

Marc Cole, Scarborough Borough Council director, said: “This project is a true partnership with the young people and wider community of Filey, supported by our partner organisations.

“We know that some skaters currently travel to skate parks in neighbouring towns, but for many the costs associated with transport to those locations is prohibitive and presents a barrier in to the sport.