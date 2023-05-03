Filey’s Blue Dolphin Holiday Park applies to council for a wide-ranging premises licence

Haven Leisure Ltd has applied to North Yorkshire Council for an alcohol licence for the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park in Filey.

If approved, the licence would cover the whole park which is located at Gristhorpe Bay.

A public consultation on the proposed plan is open until Tuesday, May 23.

Blue Dolphin caravan park, Filey. picture: Google

The application details the requested hours for several venues at the site as well as different activities including the sale of alcohol, the screening of films and boxing matches, and the playing of live and recorded music.

For the Brigghouse, Starlight Showbar and Galaxy Bar, the application seeks permission for the screening of plays, films, live music, recorded music, performance of dance, and the supply of alcohol on and off the premises from 10am to 2am from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 1.30am on Sunday.

It has also requested to show boxing and wrestling 2pm to 10pm from Monday to Sunday and the sale of late-night refreshments 11pm to 2am from Monday to Saturday and 11pm to 1.30am on Sunday at the Brigghouse.

The application also seeks permission for the holiday park’s supermarket for the supply of alcohol for consumption off the premises between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

Other areas included in the application include the “Owners Exclusive Lounge and Dolphin Retreat” for which permission to screen films and supply alcohol is requested from 10am – 1am from Monday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Roller Disco would have permission to play recorded music and put on indoor dance performances and sporting events between 9am and 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

The application also proposes 24/7 opening hours for the whole park and that external areas detailed within the application have permission for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises from 10am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday.