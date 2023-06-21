Filey's Fit Girl Club to take on 'fire, ice and mud' in gruelling 12km challenge

This is a 12km course with 24 obstacles including fire, ice, electric and lots of mud thrown in the mix.

Competitors are raising money for Team Tiernan in support of a 13-year-old who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukeamia at the start of the Covid outbreak.

A raffle is being organised to raise more sponsor money with several few businesses offering prizes ranging from a 30-minute flight in a light aircraft from Eddsfield Airfield at Langtoft, near Driffield, meal vouchers, veg boxes and wine.

The team from the Fit Girl Club taking on the 12km challenge.

But more raffle prizes can be donated – visit www.justgiving.com/team/TeamTiernan if you’d like to help out.

Please add Fit Girl Filey as the reference so they can keep track of how much has been raised.