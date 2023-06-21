Filey's Fit Girl Club to take on 'fire, ice and mud' in gruelling 12km challenge
This is a 12km course with 24 obstacles including fire, ice, electric and lots of mud thrown in the mix.
Competitors are raising money for Team Tiernan in support of a 13-year-old who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukeamia at the start of the Covid outbreak.
A raffle is being organised to raise more sponsor money with several few businesses offering prizes ranging from a 30-minute flight in a light aircraft from Eddsfield Airfield at Langtoft, near Driffield, meal vouchers, veg boxes and wine.
But more raffle prizes can be donated – visit www.justgiving.com/team/TeamTiernan if you’d like to help out.
Please add Fit Girl Filey as the reference so they can keep track of how much has been raised.
And visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/640411487992644/?ref=share to donate to the raffle.