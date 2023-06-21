News you can trust since 1882
Filey's Fit Girl Club to take on 'fire, ice and mud' in gruelling 12km challenge

A group of people from Filey’s Fit Girl Club is taking on the Total Warrior 12km race on July 2, raising money for #teamtiernan and Candlelighters.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

This is a 12km course with 24 obstacles including fire, ice, electric and lots of mud thrown in the mix.

Competitors are raising money for Team Tiernan in support of a 13-year-old who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukeamia at the start of the Covid outbreak.

A raffle is being organised to raise more sponsor money with several few businesses offering prizes ranging from a 30-minute flight in a light aircraft from Eddsfield Airfield at Langtoft, near Driffield, meal vouchers, veg boxes and wine.

The team from the Fit Girl Club taking on the 12km challenge.The team from the Fit Girl Club taking on the 12km challenge.
But more raffle prizes can be donated – visit www.justgiving.com/team/TeamTiernan if you’d like to help out.

Please add Fit Girl Filey as the reference so they can keep track of how much has been raised.

And visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/640411487992644/?ref=share to donate to the raffle.

