Filey's £1m masterplan for 10-year investment scheme unanimously approved by Scarborough Council

Filey’s masterplan was approved unanimously at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Tuesday March 14.

The 10-year plan is part of a promised £1m for the town because it was not eligible for the Government’s Towns Fund scheme, which awarded £37.5m to Scarborough and Whitby.

Scarborough Council said that its consultation with residents about the plan was “one of the most successful” it has conducted.

The masterplan investment scheme will help to shape the future of Filey.

Speaking at the final meeting of the cabinet, councillors praised the work of those involved and thanked members of the public for their contributions to the plan.

April’s local Government shake-up will see the authority abolished and replaced by a new unitary authority, North Yorkshire Council.

Cllr Liz Colling, cabinet member for inclusive growth, said: “It has taken rather longer than we had hoped to bring it here, but here we are, which is good news.

“We’ve created a strong foundation for the future and I’m hoping that subject to your agreement today we’ll be able to hand this over to the new authority together with Filey Town Council and the community of Filey.

“They have a vision and a way forward for future developments. I for one have family in Filey and look forward to seeing the developments for the future.”

The scheme sets out a raft of proposed investments in the town from transport to leisure, including the aim of connecting the edge of Filey and the centre “to provide further unison”.

According to the authority, a community partnership will be formed to take forward the vision for a “locally owned” town.

Council officer Zoe Kelsall told the cabinet: “The work of the community partnership will be overseen by an executive board of seven residents and seven elected members.”

She added: “Projects outlined within the investment plan will be incorporated into the vision through the partnership moving forward.”

Filey Town Council also voted to support the plan at its meeting on February 8.

