First floor of vacant Scarborough restaurant could become three-bed flat

A currently vacant restaurant in Scarborough town centre could be partially converted into residential accommodation.

The first floor of a currently vacant restaurant at 10-12 St Thomas Street, Scarborough, could become a three-bed flat if North Yorkshire Council approves the plan.

The first and ground floor of the property was previously an Asian fusion restaurant which has been closed for a year and a half but which the applicant is “hoping to reopen by Christmas”.

The proprietor, who has owned the entire building for 15 years according to plans, already has three residential flats on the upper floors.

However, as the first floor of the restaurant was “financially unviable” it has been proposed for conversion for residential purposes.

According to the submitted plans, access to the property would be from St Thomas Street and parking would be available.

The applicant said: “No obvious traffic problems, to our knowledge, have ever been encountered by vehicles or pedestrians due to access or egress from the proposed site.”

No objections were raised by the Highway Authority or the council’s housing standards team.

However, the environmental health service said that various sound conditions and surveys would be required, in part due to its location near commercial premises.

Environmental health officers said that these would include the addition of a noise insulation condition for habitable rooms and noise level surveys during the day and night, outdoors, and indoors with windows open.

In documents submitted to the council, the agent for the application said: “My client would be willing to accept any conditions attached if planning permission was successful.”

The scheme is currently pending consideration and North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for a decision.