'First of its kind' vision drawn up to promote North Yorkshire's multi-billion pound visitor economy

Tourism businesses in North Yorkshire have come together to develop an ambitious vision for the future in the first strategy of its kind designed to help the county’s multi-billion pound visitor economy reach its full potential.

More than £4bn is brought into North Yorkshire’s economy each year through tourism and the industry supports 38,500 jobs.

The proposed new strategy spanning the next decade is set to become the first countywide approach to support the visitor economy.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will discuss proposals for the destination management plan at a meeting on Tuesday October 15.

An aerial view of Whitby at sunrise. Picture: Charlotte Graham

The proposed strategy is aimed at capitalising on the diversity of what is on offer in the county, including its countryside, stately homes and gardens and history and heritage.

The draft plan is also due to highlight the county’s arts and culture, health and wellbeing and a growing reputation as a location for film and television.

Building on the popularity of coastal towns such as Scarborough, Whitby and Filey and other established destinations including Harrogate are also set to be a focus of the strategy.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “The visitor economy is a major driver of North Yorkshire’s local economy.

A couple walk through the streets of Ripon. picture: Charlotte Gale

“A vibrant visitor economy not only supports businesses directly within the tourism industry, but also supports in attracting investment and making the county a truly great place to live.

“This 10-year destination management plan comes at a critical time for North Yorkshire, and one of the most exciting in its recent history.

"With the launch of North Yorkshire Council last year, this has provided us with the first opportunity to have a countywide strategy to promote the visitor economy.

“There will be a new approach to supporting the growth of the visitor economy – one which recognises the area’s scale and character and reflects the diversity and distinctiveness of our county.”

A visitor at Rievaulx Abbey, near Helmsley. Picture: English Heritage

The draft destination management plan has been drawn up following a wide-ranging consultation involving one-to-one interviews and more than 40 face-to-face and online workshops during 2023 and this year to gather the views of more than 500 key stakeholders.

Discussions highlighted the opportunities presented by North Yorkshire’s landscapes for pastimes such as cycling and walking and a desire by the industry and also the council to invest and develop the visitor economy.

The consultations also recognised the opportunities presented by market towns with a host of independent businesses and the high-quality produce that is on offer.

The engagement also highlighted the importance of public transport links, the chance to extend the peak tourism season and that there is a need to improve digital connectivity in parts of the county.

There is also a need for a strong and clearly defined approach to marketing which will help dispel some of the myths that North Yorkshire is often perceived as an “old-fashioned” destination partly due to its countryside and deeply rural locations.

Leading tourism organisations have welcomed the development of the draft destination management plan which they claimed will be vital in helping develop the sector in North Yorkshire.

English Heritage has a series of sites in the county, including Scarborough Castle, Whitby Abbey, Richmond Castle and Rievaulx Abbey.

The head of historic properties at English Heritage, Simon Bean, said: “We understand just how important tourism is for North Yorkshire’s economy, and we are proud that our sites across the county do help to support the industry.

“English Heritage has been consulted about the draft destination management plan, and we are excited by the prospect of unlocking even greater potential for North Yorkshire’s visitor economy, both for people coming to the county and for the communities that live here too.”

A separate survey that was conducted last year with an external company, Emotional Logic, gave an insight into the habits of visitors.

A total of 69 per cent of visitors come to North Yorkshire from within a two-hour drive, and nearly eight out of nine of visitors rated their trip either very good or good – with 90 per cent stating that they would like to return.

The most popular activities among day visitors were walking, visiting cafes and tearooms and sightseeing, while overnight stays saw tourists most likely to go to pubs, eat in restaurants and visit towns.

One of the central themes of the proposed destination management plan is aimed at increasing the value of the visitor economy rather than the actual number of visitors.

Targets have been set to grow the value of the visitor economy over the rate of inflation by a fifth in the next decade and increase the percentage of overnight visitors from 20 to 23 per cent during the same period.

Specific trends that have been identified as opportunities for growing the market include environmentally-friendly travel, stays that are off-grid and away from the pressures of modern life and also attracting business travellers to spend leisure time in the county.

The opportunity of promoting North Yorkshire’s links to locations linked to film, television and literature has also been highlighted.

For instance, Fountains Abbey was used as a location for the Netflix series, The Witcher, and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has featured in the Harry Potter films.

If the draft plan is approved by the executive, it will be reviewed annually to ensure changing economic conditions are taken into account and future opportunities are capitalised on.