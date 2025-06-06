First phase of improved North Yorkshire Council recycling service to launch this month

Cllr Greg White and Kirkbymoorside residents. The new bins are being delivered in the former Ryedale area as part of the first phase of a countywide roll-out.

Residents in the former Ryedale District Council area will benefit from an improved recycling service later this month, as part of the first phase of a countywide roll-out.

The majority of residents will have now received two new wheelie bins ahead of their alternate fortnightly household recycling collections, including one for paper and card and one for other recyclable materials, including glass, cans, plastics and cartons.

The remaining residents are set to receive them in the next two weeks.

This model of collection already takes place in the Selby area and allows the council to increase the amount and quality of recycling collected at the kerbside, reduce the cost of collection, and helps towards carbon reduction.

Separating the recycling improves the quality of material, reduces processing costs, and generates a higher value when it is processed. It also cuts the amount of manual lifting for both the crews and residents, as well as reducing the risk of recycling blowing around on a windy day.

An initial letter with information about the changes was sent to residents last month, with a follow-up letter and information leaflet arriving early next week. This follow-up letter will include information about when the new recycling collections will start, which will be the week commencing Monday, June 23.

Once the new recycling collections start, residents can keep their old recycling boxes and use them for storage or anything else they might find useful. Anyone who doesn’t want to keep their boxes can take them to the household waste recycling centres in Malton or Thornton-le-Dale for recycling.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, whose responsibilities include waste services, said: “Residents should keep an eye out for their information pack, which will not only include further information about the changes but also their first collection dates for the new recycling service.

“The new model of collection will ensure everyone across North Yorkshire will in due course receive the same service, regardless of where they live. For residents of the former Ryedale area, I’m delighted to say they will soon be able to recycle more, with plastic pots, tubs and trays, clean foil, aerosols, food and beverage cartons (Tetra Paks) accepted in their new red lidded wheelie bin.

“The new service will also mean we can continue to provide the best value for money for taxpayers and is fit for purpose, as well as increase recycling rates and contribute to our plans to reduce carbon emissions.

“Once the new service starts, residents are encouraged to reuse their old boxes around the home for storage or offer them up to their neighbours. We’ve even seen them being upcycled as planters in the garden or houses for hedgehogs. Alternatively, they can be taken to a household waste recycling centre for repurposing.”

For the rest of the county, these changes will be phased in over the next two to three years.

The new scheme has proved to be a contentious issue, with a number of people expressing a desire to leave the previous system in place.

Filey representative, Coun Sam Cross, said: “I’m going to feel sorry for these second homeowners because they will have to sort the bins out every week, and then we have the audacity to charge them double council tax for not getting their bins emptied properly.

“We have a system that works currently so why do we have to change it?”