First Ukrainian refugees arrive in North Yorkshire as 180 homes ready to welcome people fleeing war

Homes for Ukraine allows residents to sponsor a refugee, with around 180 households across North Yorkshire ready to open their doors.

Council officials said the first refugees will be housed "very shortly" under the Homes for Ukraine scheme which allows residents to sponsor a Ukrainian.

Those who have signed up as hosts will have their homes checked by local councils to ensure they are suitable.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said the process also includes background checks on sponsors and arranging education for refugee children.

The spokesperson said: "In partnership with our colleagues at North Yorkshire Council County, North Yorkshire Police and the other district councils across North Yorkshire, we are working together to do whatever is necessary to help Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing devastation.

“Early data indicates around 180 households across the county have signed-up and are likely to receive guests, some very shortly."

The government-led scheme has been criticised for not working quickly enough to grant visas to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

There are also concerns that councils have not been provided all the information they need to run the programme.

Craven District Council has signed up to the scheme and said it was awaiting guidance on when the home checks should take place and how they will work.

It also said it was awaiting more information on how payments will be made to hosts.

Paul Ellis, director of services at Craven District Council, said: “Our officers are taking the necessary steps to support our Ukrainian friends escaping the violence in their homeland.

"The government is providing funding of £10,500 per person to councils to enable them to provide support to families.

"This will be reimbursed for paying sponsors £350 per month, tax-free, for up to 12 months. Again, we are awaiting further government guidance on this.”

Unlike other refugee schemes, the government is assuming that all local authorities will participate, rather than inviting them to take part.

As well as individual households - charities, community groups and businesses can also apply to bring Ukrainians to safety, including those with no family ties to the UK.

In the first phase of the scheme, people will need the name of a specific Ukrainian individual or family they wish to sponsor.

The government advises them to "get in contact with them directly, and prepare to fill in a visa application with all their details and yours".

Those who don't personally know anyone fleeing Ukraine can still register their interest on the government's website.

For more information go to www.gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine