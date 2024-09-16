Five businesses in Scarborough and Whitby submit alcohol licence applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five businesses in Scarborough and Whitby have applied for new and amended premises licences from North Yorkshire Council.

The Chameleon Café & Restaurant at 19-25 Bar Street, Scarborough, could be granted a premises licence if William Miller’s application is approved.

The proposed licence would allow for opening hours from 8am to midnight and the supply of alcohol from 10am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The playing of recorded music would also be allowed until 11.30pm daily.

Marley's, Crown Crescent, Scarborough.

Two Scarborough businesses are also seeking to vary their existing premises licences.

King’s Bar, at 18-19 York Place and Marley’s at Crown Crescent have both proposed a change of conditions to their current licences.

Representations regarding the above three applications can be sent to the council until Wednesday, September 25.

In Whitby, The Pot and Pineapple could be granted a licence to serve alcoholic beverages.

Located at 5B Skinner Street, the business is seeking an alcohol licence and opening hours from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

The deadline for public representations regarding this application is Monday, September 30.

Meanwhile, in Robin Hood’s Bay, the Greenhills Farm has also applied to the council for a premises licence.

Rebecca Elizabeth and Ian John Sheveling have proposed that the sale of alcohol be permitted from 9am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The deadline for representations regarding Greenhills Farm’s application, Bay Vineyard, High Lane, is Wednesday, October 9.

Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding any of the applications can contact North Yorkshire Council’s licensing service in writing at Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.

The council licensing team can also be contacted via email at [email protected].

The authority’s website states: “It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine.”