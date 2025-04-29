Five coastal businesses apply to North Yorkshire Council for new and amended premises licenses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five coastal businesses have applied for new and amended premises licences from North Yorkshire Council.

Cafés, wine bars, and pubs have applied to the licensing authority for new or varied premises licences across Scarborough, Filey, and Whitby.

Fadó & Tide which is located at 11 Murray Street, Filey, has applied for permission to open earlier in the day.

The proposed change to its premises licence would see it extend its opening hours from 8am daily and its closing to 1am on New Year’s Eve.

The bar, which “blends Irish soul and Yorkshire charm”, currently has a licence to open at 10am and to close at 12.30am on Friday and Saturday.

The deadline for representations regarding the application is Monday, May 5.

A coastal wine merchant, Tipsea Wines, has applied for a premises licence in Whitby, which would allow it to serve alcohol seven days a week.

Located at 5c Enterprise Way, Whitby, the proposal seeks permission to serve alcohol from 11am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and from midday to 4pm on Sunday.

Representations should be received by the council by Thursday, May 21.

The Helmsley Brewing Company, located at Wesley Hall, 105 Church Street, Whitby, has also applied for a premises licence.

The proposed opening hours are from 10am to 11.30pm, while alcohol could be served until 11pm.

If approved, the performance of live and recorded music would also be allowed until 11pm, daily.

The deadline for representations regarding the application is Thursday, May 21.

In Sandsend, Lisa Wheeler has applied for a premises licence for the East Row Deli, located at Birstly Dale Yard.

The proposal seeks permission to supply alcohol from 9.30am to 7.30pm, Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 7.30pm on Sunday.

Members of the public wishing to comment on the application should contact the licensing authority by Thursday, May 21.

Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre has also applied to vary its premises licence with “amendments to the site plan to show the location of the bars”.

According to the proposed licence variation “no changes are being made to the licensable activities or times”.

Comments and representations regarding all of the above applications can be sent in writing by email to [email protected] or to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.