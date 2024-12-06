Five new disabled parking bays on streets in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Hunmanby approved by North Yorkshire Council

Five new residential disabled parking bays will be created in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Hunmanby after the plans were given the go-ahead by Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways.

At a meeting on Friday, December 6, the authority also agreed to the removal of one disabled parking bay at Park Terrace, Whitby, following an application by a resident.

The new disabled parking bays will be installed at the following locations:

Spring Vale, Whitby.

Park Street, Scarborough.

Stonegate, Hunmanby.

Stepney Avenue, Scarborough.

Grange Avenue, Filey.

However, the introduction of a new residential disabled parking bay at Holbeck Hill, Scarborough was not approved.

Officers told the meeting that the estimated cost for installing a disabled parking bay is £1,250 and that in total the five sites would cost around £6,250.

The application for the removal of the Whitby parking bay came from local resident Sean Smithson on the basis that the parking bay outside his property had been installed when the previous resident was a blue badge holder and that it was no longer required.

It was also noted that a second residential disabled parking bay existed next to the one proposed for removal.

Coun Duncan, the executive member for highways, said: “We need to make sure what we do reflects what we would do if we had a new application. I do have a little bit of concern about not removing it.”

Mr Smithson told the meeting: “Around 85 per cent of the time no one is parking in the bay and during that time we are adding an additional burden to the rest of the street.

“The majority of users are from the local area but trying to get closer to the hospital.”

Officers agreed that despite opposition from ward councillor Neil Swannick, not removing the bay “would feel somewhat heavy-handed” and noted that a new bay could be applied for further up the street if one was needed.

The authority said it had consulted ward councillors, heard from residents, and conducted equalities impact assessments.