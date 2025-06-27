Five Scarborough seafront businesses apply for pavement licences

Quayside Bar, Sandside, Scarborough. Google Maps

Five businesses in Scarborough have applied for pavement licences from North Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee shops, pubs, and fish and chip restaurants are among the latest seaside businesses in Scarborough to seek permission to place tables and chairs on public pavements.

The St Nicholas Cliff Cafe, which offers clifftop and harbourside views at St Nicholas Cliff, has applied for a pavement licence from North Yorkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments regarding Mrs Day’s application should be sent to the authority by Monday, June 30.

Papas Fish And Chips, Foreshore Road, Scarborough. Google Maps

At Sandside, Sara Griffiths has applied for a pavement licence for the King Richard III pub for outdoor seating at the front of the premises.

The deadline for comments on the application by the pub, which is located on Scarborough’s South Bay, opposite the harbour, is Tuesday, July 8.

Mrs D. Aldcroft has submitted a pavement licence proposal for the Bay View Coffee House, which is located at the St Thomas Hospital Building, on Foreshore Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licensed seafront cafe wants permission for outdoor seating at the front of the premises for the serving of food and drink.

Bayview Coffee House. Foreshore Road, Scarborough. Google Maps

Representations concerning the plan can be sent to the licensing authority until Tuesday, July 8.

Located just up Foreshore Road, Papas Fish and Chips has also applied to renew its pavement licence with North Yorkshire Council.

Residents wishing to comment on the application of the award-winning fish and chip establishment can do so until Friday, July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Sandside, the Quayside Bar is seeking a new pavement licence for its seafront premises.

King Richard III, 23 - 24 Sandside, Scarborough. Google Maps.

Mr Miller’s application is open to representations until Tuesday, July 15, when they must be received by the council.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding any of the applications must give notice in writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG or by email to [email protected].

“It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine,” according to the council.