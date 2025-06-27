Five Scarborough seafront businesses apply for pavement licences
Coffee shops, pubs, and fish and chip restaurants are among the latest seaside businesses in Scarborough to seek permission to place tables and chairs on public pavements.
The St Nicholas Cliff Cafe, which offers clifftop and harbourside views at St Nicholas Cliff, has applied for a pavement licence from North Yorkshire Council.
Comments regarding Mrs Day’s application should be sent to the authority by Monday, June 30.
At Sandside, Sara Griffiths has applied for a pavement licence for the King Richard III pub for outdoor seating at the front of the premises.
The deadline for comments on the application by the pub, which is located on Scarborough’s South Bay, opposite the harbour, is Tuesday, July 8.
Mrs D. Aldcroft has submitted a pavement licence proposal for the Bay View Coffee House, which is located at the St Thomas Hospital Building, on Foreshore Road.
The licensed seafront cafe wants permission for outdoor seating at the front of the premises for the serving of food and drink.
Representations concerning the plan can be sent to the licensing authority until Tuesday, July 8.
Located just up Foreshore Road, Papas Fish and Chips has also applied to renew its pavement licence with North Yorkshire Council.
Residents wishing to comment on the application of the award-winning fish and chip establishment can do so until Friday, July 11.
Also on Sandside, the Quayside Bar is seeking a new pavement licence for its seafront premises.
Mr Miller’s application is open to representations until Tuesday, July 15, when they must be received by the council.
Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding any of the applications must give notice in writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG or by email to [email protected].
“It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine,” according to the council.
