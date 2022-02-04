Flamingo Land: Seafront theme park vision collapses as Scarborough Council forced back to drawing board

An artist's impression of what a Flamingo Land site on the coast could have looked like.

As reported in last week's The Scarborough News, Scarborough Council' s leader Cllr Steve Siddons told a meeting of the full council on Monday that week that the authority "continues to work with Flamingo Land" on the development of the site.

But just two days later, Flamingo Land’s CEO Gordon Gibb released a damning statement that criticised the leader and said claims that work is continuing with the theme park operator "could not be further from the truth".

The Futurist Theatre shut its doors for the final time in January 2014 after the operator's lease expired for the venue. Councillors voted to demolish the theatre in January 2017 by 22 votes to 21, just four years shy of its 100th anniversary.

The Futurist once hosted some of the country’s top singers, bands and entertainers. Now the site is home to pirate-themed golf, with the big observation wheel due to return in spring.

The Ryedale-based theme park operator first revealed plans in January 2017 for 'Flamingo Land Coast' which included a four-storey building for attractions, restaurants, education facilities and children’s play areas. An adjacent building would contain a winter garden and viewing area, and a 60-metre "cliffhanger tower" ride.

CEO Severs Council Relationship

Last week, Mr Gibb said Cllr Siddons was "not engaged and seemed dismissive" of the plans and added that they have not discussed the former Futurist Theatre site since shortly after his election as leader in 2019.

He said: "I have spoken directly to the council and told them that we will not work with Scarborough Council on our development plans with the council as it is currently structured.

"We do not believe they have the understanding, knowledge, energy or imagination to make this project happen.

"Reluctantly, the company has withdrawn its interest in Scarborough as a direct consequence which is, on a personal level, devastating.

"I was brought up in Scarborough and looked forward to bringing a world-class attraction to the town."

Mr Gibb has, in the past, donated to the Conservative Party; Electoral Commission records show that between 2014 and 2019 he donated £175,000.

An artist's impression of the Eden North plans set to be built on the west coast.

In a statement, Cllr Siddons said Flamingo Land's decision to withdraw their interest in the site "opens up opportunities with alternative investors".

Last week Cllr Siddons reiterated that Flamingo Land was the preferred bidder for the site, but has since said "there has never been a formal legal agreement between us for the site".

"It is important to ensure whatever is eventually built on the site is appropriate for the location and adds value to the town," he added.

Disappointment Across Town

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Sir Robert Goodwill, said he was "disappointed" to hear the announcement and "astounded" that the authority's leader had not "kept the pot on the boil" through the pandemic.

"There was a lot of affection for the Futurist Theatre because it brought back happy memories," Sir Robert said. "But the place was crumbling and needed a massive investment. I'm sure the council would have given the site to a theatre developer to come in, but there was no-one who was prepared to put their money where their mouth was."

Adrian Perry, President of the Scarborough and District Civic Society, said a Flamingo Land site on the coast "would have reinforced our excellent tourist offer" but added that it should be located in the right place "which is not slap in the middle of one of our most valuable assets".

"The proposal was a totally unsuitable pleasure park with massive structures which would detract from the natural beauty of the South Bay.

"Scarborough has two derelict tourist attractions, namely Mr Marvels and Atlantis. With careful planning either site would be possible for Flamingo Land by the sea."

Former Conservative cabinet member Cllr David Chance, who held the tourism and leisure portfolio between 2012 and 2015, said: "Cllr Siddons has often talked about a 'new vision' for the site and a 'new vision' for the borough. Instead, he decided to fall back on the old vision and, after dithering on that, he now has no vision."

Meanwhile, On The West Coast

Lancaster City Council has this week formally approved planning permission for the Eden North eco-attraction in Morecambe, on England's west coast, prompting excitement and praise from councillors and the area's MP, who said gaining planning approval is the "game-changer".