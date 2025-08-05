Former Army Reserve Centre could become new business park near Scarborough

Former Army Reserve Centre, Coldyhill Lane. Courtesy Of Applicant

A former Army Reserve Centre near Scarborough could be turned into a business park for the Newby and Scalby area.

Rowe and Jackson Developments Ltd has proposed turning a former Army Reserve Centre at Coldyhill Lane into a Newby business park.

The application, which seeks permission for change use of the building to a business centre, has received several letters of support from residents.

The proposed site is a large two-storey building that is currently vacant and was previously owned by the Ministry of Defence.

It provided an administrative and logistics base for the Army Reserve, formerly known as the Territorial Army, and had a shooting range, drill hall, function and training rooms, and several offices for permanent staff.

Built in 1954, the site operated for many years as an ARC until late 2024, while an enclaved Joint Cadet Centre (JCC) is still located nearby.

If approved, the change of use would allow for the research and development of products or processes on-site, and for businesses offering indoor sport and fitness services, medical or health services, and day nurseries to set up.

Commenting on the application, local resident Zoey Monkman said: “This development represents a valuable opportunity to stimulate local economic growth by attracting a variety of businesses and services.

“It will not only enhance the range of amenities available to residents but also create much-needed employment opportunities for people in the community.”

Another resident, Deborah Bairstow, stated: “The opportunity for small businesses to operate in a quiet area with plenty of parking is a fantastic idea.”

The Highway Authority said it had no objections to the scheme, which proposes creating 36 parking spaces.

The developer has estimated that the business park could see between 25 and 34 people present on the site during working hours.

According to submitted plans, the business centre would also provide meeting rooms for hire, enabling tenants and other businesses to provide a suitable environment for meetings with clients and stakeholders.

A range of offices, studios, and workshops would be available, in sizes ranging from 8.4 m2 to 67.3 m2, with flexible leases of up to five years.

The former shooting range would be converted into secure storage for tenants and no external changes have been proposed aside from introducing ramped access to the main entrance.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently open to representations from members of the public.