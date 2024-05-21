Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two former councillors have been made an Honorary Alderman and Alderwoman at East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s (ERYC) annual general meeting.

Jane Evison (East Wolds and Coastal), Chris Matthews (Bridlington North), David Rudd and Phil Davison were all presented with the awards by Councillor Linda Bayram as her first official duty as the new chairman of ERYC.

Jane served as a councillor for 27 years in total.

She was elected to East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 1996 and served until 2023. During this time, she served as scrutiny chairman and as a cabinet portfolio holder for economic development and tourism.

Honorary Alderwoman Jane Evison, left, with chairman Councillor Linda Bayram

Chris Matthews served as a councillor for 20 years in total.

He was elected to East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2003 and served until 2023 and was appointed as chairman of the council between 2009 and 2010.

He was also a cabinet portfolio holder for environment and climate change.

Looking ahead to her year in office as the new chairman, Coun Bayram said: “I feel very proud. It’s a big honour to be elected chairman.

Honorary Alderman Chris Matthews, left, with chairman Councillor Linda Bayram

“While I’ve been serving as the vice chairman, I’ve had the opportunity to visit many events and everyone I met has been so friendly and welcoming, so I’m looking forward to the next year.

“I want to be a great ambassador for the East Riding and its people.”

Her consort will be her husband and former East Riding councillor, Charlie Bayram.