Former councillors honoured at Alderman and Freeman presentation in Scarborough

Godfrey Allanson, David Billing and Tom Fox, surrounded by family, friends and council colleagues, were presented with their badge of office and certificate to recognise the special honour by current borough Mayor, Councillor Eric Broadbent.

At the same ceremony, retired solicitor Richard Grunwell received the badge and scroll of Honorary Freeman, the borough’s highest honour, in recognition of his many years of service to the legal sector and good work in the fields of regeneration and economic development. It is only awarded in very exceptional cases.

The honours were made to all four recipients during an online meeting in December 2020. However the formal presentation was put back due to a number of logistical reasons, including the previous coronavirus restrictions.

Unable to attend the ceremony but also made an Honorary Alderman at the end of 2020 were former councillors Colin Haddington, Norman Murphy and Joe Plant.

Councillor Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, said: “It was a special moment for me to formally present the honours yesterday on behalf of the borough.

"It was particularly poignant given there is less than six months to go until the end of Scarborough Borough Council, after what will be 49 years of public service.

“The latest recipients join a list of illustrious and hardworking Honorary Aldermen and Freemen who are remembered for dedicating huge parts of their lives to serving the people of the borough and being involved in work or good causes to improve the area’s economic, social and environmental prosperity.”

