Former NHS office in Scarborough to be converted into residential accommodation

On Tuesday, May 23, North Yorkshire Council approved the conversion of a three-storey, semi-detached Victorian building on West Parade Road into seven flats.

Beck House, on 3 West Parade Road, Scarborough, is located within the central urban area of the town off Falsgrave Road and is within walking distance of Scarborough Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was previously used as offices by the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The former NHS offices will be converted into residential accommodation

According to a design and access statement submitted by the applicant, the now vacant building has been empty “for a long time”.

The building was on the market for more than two years as it was deemed “not to be viable” and there was “no further need for these office spaces”, according to the applicant’s statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the consultation stage, the Local Highway Authority raised concerns that the proposed off-street parking arrangements within the development “do not meet with the NYCC design standards”.

However, it said that as the site had existing off-street parking “it would be unreasonable to refuse the application due to existing parking arrangements” and instead recommended the use of a construction phase management plan.

The council’s environmental services team did not object to the scheme and no public representations were received.

The planning authority stated that the loss of the office space was justified as the development would see “an otherwise vacant property within a central urban location re-developed and reoccupied for residential purposes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It concluded that as the development would not involve significant works to the building and would result in a satisfactory level of amenity for the potential occupants, it should be recommended for approval.