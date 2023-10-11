News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Former Scarborough chapel to be converted into three-bed house

A former Methodist chapel in Scarborough will be converted into a three-bed residential property.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nicola Parker’s application to convert the former Methodist Chapel on 58 Seamer Road, Scarborough into residential accommodation has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The approved works to convert the chapel will take place internally, converting the ground floor main hall, and ancillary rooms into residential accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council report notes that the church has been vacant for several years and was first sold in 2015 following which “some minor internal conversion works” took place.

Seamer Rd Chapel Conversion Site. Courtesy V. Wharton Planning.Seamer Rd Chapel Conversion Site. Courtesy V. Wharton Planning.
Seamer Rd Chapel Conversion Site. Courtesy V. Wharton Planning.
Most Popular

The newly approved plan states that two bedrooms and bathrooms will be created at the rear of the building with a further bedroom and en-suite bathroom set to be built within the roof space once a staircase and mezzanine floor have been constructed.

Apart from tidying up the exterior of the building and external amenity spaces, the approved plan does not include any external extensions or alterations to the chapel.

No representations were made by members of the public and the highway authority did not raise any objections.

Read More
New clifftop zip line proposed for Scarborough North Bay as part of council’s vi...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the council’s environmental health team raised noise and amenity concerns about the former chapel being located “immediately adjacent to the A64 which is the main strategic road into and out of Scarborough town centre”.

The creation of any parking spaces on the property has not been proposed as the applicant said efforts to use or purchase space around the site were unsuccessful.

The applicant also said that parking at the front of the property would have “detracted from the building as a section of the front wall would have to be removed”.

A report by the planning authority notes that whilst the development will not see the re-use of the building as an alternative community facility, there is “no other viable use” for the chapel “at this time”.

In approving the scheme subject to conditions, the council concluded that the proposals would “improve the appearance of the property and enhance the surrounding area”.

Related topics:ScarboroughA64Nicola Parker