Former Scarborough town centre solicitor’s office to become eight residential flats following approval

The former offices of Wyatt & Co Chartered Accountants in Scarborough will become eight residential flats after plans were approved.

The application to convert the property at 50 to 51 Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough – submitted by James Goodall of Dusrolbake Ltd – was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, October 9.

The four-storey town centre building will become eight flats with the addition of a rear extension to provide stairs and a lift meaning that “residents never have to climb more than half a flight of stairs to access their apartment”.

No objections were lodged by the Highway Authority of the council’s residential regulation team and no comments were received from members of the public.

50-51 Albemarle Crescent.

Other alterations to the site, which is located at the southern end of the street close to the Westborough junction and directly opposite the main entrance of the Mecca Bingo, include adjusting window positions and adding a matching render finish.

Officers assessed whether the four-storey rear extension for an internal staircase would negatively impact residential amenity, but concluded that residents of neighbouring flats would “not be adversely impacted in terms of dominance, loss of light, or overshadowing”.

As part of the plan, each floor level will be divided into two one-bedroom units and the new rear extension is intended to provide a “convenient and generous means of access to each floor”.

According to planning documents, a previous application to convert the site to a single commercial holiday let was approved in 2022, but it is understood that this did not go ahead.

The previously approved scheme would have seen the building converted into a 10-bedroom holiday let.

North Yorkshire Council approved the conversion to residential flats subject to conditions regarding bin storage arrangements and external changes.