Former Whitby dental surgery to become five holiday apartments despite ‘overdevelopment’ concerns

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 17:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Grade-II listed dental surgery in Whitby will be converted into five holiday, lets despite objections.

The former dental surgery at 9 Victoria Square in Whitby town centre will become five holiday apartments after North Yorkshire Council approved the conversion, despite concerns about overdevelopment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two apartments will be created on the ground floor of the building, one will be formed on the first floor, another will be created in the loft, and the rest of the site will be divided between the first floor and the loft level, according to plans.

Whitby Town Council, which opposed the plan, said the scheme would “constitute overdevelopment” and that there could be a risk to community safety “through the possible blocking of the access to the nearby hospital.”

Proposed elevation of flats at 9 Victoria Square, Whitby.Proposed elevation of flats at 9 Victoria Square, Whitby.
Proposed elevation of flats at 9 Victoria Square, Whitby.

It also raised concerns about increasing noise levels.

However, planning officers refuted the concerns about overdevelopment, stating that “the site is capable of accommodating the proposal, which does not constitute overdevelopment”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another objector, Whitby Civic Society, also expressed concerns regarding traffic and parking and “the desirability of the apartments being used as long-term accommodation, not solely as short-term lets”.

The Highway Authority did not oppose the scheme and as such officers noted that highway concerns “could not reasonably” be used to refuse the application while highlighting that the council was still bound by national policies whereby short-term and long-term accommodation are in the same (C3) category.

9 Victoria Square, Whitby.9 Victoria Square, Whitby.
9 Victoria Square, Whitby.

However, council planners agreed that additional conditions should be required to protect the amenity of neighbouring residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As such, before it is brought into use as a holiday let, the applicant must submit a report prepared by “a suitably qualified and experienced noise consultant” identifying ways of mitigating possible noise problems.

A management plan for the operation of the site will also have to be submitted and approved by the council which will “remain in force for the lifetime of the development” while an appointed property manager will be responsible for ensuring the plan is adhered to.

The council concluded that it was positive that the proposal would bring a vacant commercial property into use and that the “imposition of suitable conditions” would minimise possible impacts.

The conversion was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, September 25.

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.