Four Scarborough and Filey businesses apply for pavement licences from council
Emma Watson’s application for The Lighthouse Tea Room at Belle Vue Street in Filey, proposes placing three tables and six chairs outside the cafe, from Monday to Sunday between 10am and 5.30pm.
The deadline for representations regarding the application is Thursday, August 15.
In Scarborough, a pub company has also applied for two pavement licences from the council.
The New Lancaster, at Sandside, proposes “outdoor seating to the front of the premises”.
J&S Pub Company’s application states that the pavement licence would enable the serving of food and drink outdoors.
The deadline for public representations and comments regarding the application is Thursday, August 22.
The same company has also applied for a pavement licence for the Distillers Lounge at Aberdeen Walk.
If approved by the council, the business can place tables and chairs outside the premises and can serve food and drink there.
Representations regarding this application must also be sent to the licensing authority by Thursday, August 22.
The Seafood Social C.I.C, located nearby at Aberdeen Walk, is also seeking a pavement licence from the council.
The social enterprise based in Scarborough has also said it would place tables and chairs at the front of the premises to serve food and drinks.
A deadline for representations regarding this application has been set for Monday, August 26.
Public representations and comments for all of the applications can be sent via email to [email protected].
