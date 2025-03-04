Four Scarborough and Whitby businesses apply for premises and pavement licences

Four businesses in Scarborough and Whitby have applied for pavement and premises licences from North Yorkshire Council.

Heron Foods, located at 71 Newborough, Scarborough, has applied for a premises licence allowing it to sell alcohol from 7am.

If the application is granted, the shop in Scarborough town centre would be permitted to sell alcohol from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sundays.

The proposed opening hours would match the requested hours for the sale of alcohol.

Representations regarding the application can be made by members of the public until Wednesday, March 12.

The Whitby Way pub, at 7 Wellington Road, Whitby, has applied for a pavement licence from the authority.

Greene King Retailing Ltd’s plan states that the outdoor seating at the front of the premises would be used for serving food and drink.

The deadline for representations regarding the plan is Tuesday, March 18.

The Ivy By The Sea, located at 49-50 Sandside, is seeking a pavement licence.

An application submitted by Rachael Flint on behalf of the business states that food and drink would be served at the outdoor seating at the front of the premises.

Comments about the proposal should be sent to the licensing authority by Wednesday, March 19.

A pavement licence application has also been submitted for Geo, located at 20 Sandside, Scarborough.

The deadline for responding to George Baker-Davis’ application is Wednesday, March 5.

Members of the public wishing to comment on any of the applications can write to: North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

Email [email protected] with your comments.