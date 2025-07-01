Fourth residential property plan for Filey builder’s yard could see terraced houses and bungalow

12 Carlton Road, Filey. Google Maps

A plan for residential properties in Filey has been submitted by an applicant whose plans for the site have been refused three times.

Despite having had his plans rejected three times by the council and once by a national planning inspector, John Sawdon has not given up on the construction of residential buildings at 12 Carlton Road, Filey.

His latest proposal for the site would see the construction of four three-bed terraced houses and a dormer bungalow with three to four bedrooms.

The scheme would also see the demolition of the builder’s yard and electrical depot, which currently occupy the site near Filey Town Centre.

The previous scheme – refused last spring – had proposed seven dwellings, which Filey Town Council said at the time would “result in poor amenity for the residents”.

Newly submitted plans state that the “spacious terraced houses on Carlton Road, and a large dormer bungalow to the rear of the site will have adequate external space and modern grouping design”.

The buildings would be constructed of brick to reflect the locale, and the main roof would be built using timber, covered in slate tiles, while doors and windows would be uPVC double-glazed units.

Last year, planning officers also expressed concerns about a proposed large area for car parking, which they said would “create an environment dominated by vehicles and lacking in distinctiveness, with no soft landscaping or visual relief”.

According to the updated proposal, all 12 parking spaces would be located on-site “so there would be no increase in existing or current traffic movements”.

Plans add that “the parking area will be a hard-standing tarmac area which will accommodate the vehicles.

“The proposed scheme will be accessed by the existing access on West Road, so as not to create any on-road parking issues – there will be no access to the site from Carlton Road.”

The Highway Authority has already reviewed the updated scheme and has recommended that “the existing access track be tarmacked, as with the proposed parking area, to provide a clear and suitable access route to the site”.

A condition has also been proposed, stating that none of the properties can be occupied “until the related parking facilities have been constructed in accordance with the details approved”.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the proposal which is currently pending consideration.