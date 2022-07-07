Free bus service to replace Whitby Cliff Lift over summer after water damage and corrosion forced closure

The Whitby Cliff Lift has been closed due to corrosion and damage.

Scarborough Council will provide the bus service for the nine weeks over the summer period to replace the cliff lift which has been damaged by corrosion.

The replacement bus service will be free of charge for people to use.

Whitby Cliff Lift was opened in 1931 and it consists of a vertical shaft running down from the cliff top through the boulder clay, leading to a 221ft long pedestrian tunnel out to the beach.

However, it has faced numerous issues and closures over the years.

The cliff lift issue was raised at the council's full meeting on July 4 by Cllr Phil Trumper.

Cllr Trumper asked for an update on the cliff lift and whether "a refund" could be given to those who have not been able to use the lift "because it has been disabled".

Council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons said that currently there was "no charge being made for the lift within the rental of the chalets".

He said: "The cliff lift is out of use as we know because there is a major problem with water ingress.

"They've tried to repair it a number of times but without success. Water is causing corrosion to the actual mechanics of the thing, and I understand there is a plan now to put a new ventilation system in place."

He added that the council hoped the new system would "resolve the problem once and for all".

Cllr Siddons said the lift system was "very old and similar to the system on the South Bay here, and corrosion is having its effects now."