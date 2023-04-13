The ward, town and parish council elections for the Bridlington area will take place on Thursday, May 4.

To find out who is standing in the town and parish elections go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/elections-and-voting/election-notices/

Here you will be able to download a PDF with the list of all the candidates standing across East Yorkshire.

You will also be able to discover the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s notice of uncontested parish elections.

The following people have been or stand nominated for election to the Bridlington Central and Old Town Ward:

John Arthur (Liberal Democrats); Liam Dealtry (Independent); Maria Ibbotson (Conservative Party); Ray Pollard (Liberal Democrats); David Sweet (Labour Party); Carlo Verda (Social Democratic Party).

The following people have been or stand nominated for election to the Bridlington North Ward:

Jonathan Bibb (Conservative Party); Tommy Cawkwell (Reform UK); John Copsey (Conservative Party); Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats); Malcolm Milns (Independent); Jayne Phoenix (Liberal Democrats); Thomas Robson (Liberal Democrats); Bob Taylor (Conservative Party); Joy Verda (Social Democratic Party); Carol Williams (Labour Party).

The following people have been or stand nominated for election to the Bridlington South Ward:

Jakey Anderson (Labour Party); Rick Arrand (Yorkshire Party); Jaya Authunuri (Conservative Party); Sean Cooper (Reform UK); Chris Daniels (Social Democratic Party); Hollie Devanney (Labour And Co-operative Party); Ingrid Haywood (Liberal Democrats); Ed King (Liberal Democrats); Thelma Milns (Independent); Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party); Kimberley-Nicholle Thomas (Conservative Party); Alan Thompson (Freedom Alliance. Stop The Great Reset); Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party); Angela Walker (Liberal Democrats).

The following people have been or stand nominated for election to the East Wolds and Coastal Ward:

David Butt (Liberal Democrats); Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative Party); Judy Dickinson (Labour Party); Peter Garforth (Yorkshire Party); David Hoskins (Liberal Democrats); Denise Howard (Conservative Party); Mike Jackson (Green Party); Bill Meadows (Labour Party); Jonathan Owen (Conservative Party); Ellie Ripton (Liberal Democrats); John Scullion (Green Party).

The first wave of poll cards have already been sent out to residents on the electoral register and eligible to vote with the second wave due to be sent out very soon.

But voters should not worry if, for whatever reason, they don’t have a poll card as they do not need one in order to vote.

While poll cards are not needed, this year, those who are eligible and wish to vote in person at a polling station will need to show an accepted form of photo ID before being issued with a ballot paper.

A list of acceptable photo identification can include:

•UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; UK or EEA photo driving licence; An older person’s bus pass or a disabled person’s bus pass, Blue badge.

